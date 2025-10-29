Liverpool team news v Palace: Arne Slot hands out two debuts among 10 changes to starting XI

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Crystal Palace meet tonight for the fourth time in just over five months, facing off in a third different competition after the Community Shield sandwiched two Premier League clashes.

This time the teams face each other in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, with the Eagles unbeaten on their last three visits to Anfield and also coming out on top (on penalties and by a 2-1 scoreline) in the two previous meetings this season.

With this being the Reds’ fourth match out of seven in a 22-day period, Arne Slot is likely to alter his starting line-up significantly, with third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman projected to be given his official LFC debut in this game.

There could also be a few changes to the Palace XI, with Oliver Glasner confirming that Chris Richards will be absent due to a calf injury, and the two line-ups have now been announced.

Liverpool starting XI to face Crystal Palace

There are 10 changes to the Liverpool starting XI tonight from that which began the 3-2 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

Woodman gets the nod in goal, with Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson set to form the centre-back pairing. Milos Kerkez keeps his place on the left, and there’s a first senior Reds appearance in almost three years for Calvin Ramsay.

The midfield is a blend of youth and experience, with Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Trey Nyoni all coming in to start. Federico Chiesa is joined in attack by two outstanding young talents in Rio Ngumoha and Kieran Morrison, who like Woodman is also making his senior Reds debut tonight.

The subs’ bench is a collection of youngsters hoping to make an impression on Slot if called upon tonight, with the likes of Kaide Gordon, Trent Kone-Doherty, Amara Nallo and Keyrol Figueroa in reserve.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: