Liverpool’s long ball weakness: Slot’s open admission sums up a worrying new trend

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest defeat might have exposed more than a dip in form – it’s highlighted a clear tactical problem that even Arne Slot has publicly admitted.

Teams targeting Liverpool with long balls

As reported by Opta Analyst, Arne Slot was refreshingly honest after the 3-2 defeat to Brentford, acknowledging that everyone is going long against Liverpool, and it’s working.

The numbers back him up. We’ve faced 571 long passes in the Premier League this season, the most of any team, with 75 against Manchester United, 71 versus Crystal Palace and 70 against Bournemouth.

Even Brentford’s opener came from a long throw – their eighth goal from that route this season.

It’s not a question of losing aerial duels either. Virgil van Dijk has won 46 of 59 aerials this season, more than any other player in the league.

The issue lies in what happens next – the second balls. Slot admitted: “We have not found an answer yet.”

Liverpool have now lost four league games in a row, their worst run since 2021, and while the forwards continue to score, the defensive shape looks stretched when sides play over the press.

How Liverpool could fix it

With Alisson Becker injured, the Reds are missing a dominant presence in the box, while the constant rotation at right-back hasn’t helped.

Slot might consider shifting Joe Gomez to full-back to add aerial strength and restore Andy Robertson on the left.

The Scotland captain’s display against Eintracht Frankfurt showed his defensive reliability and set-piece quality are still valuable assets.

Further up the pitch, we’re missing Ryan Gravenberch as a shield and so possibly using Wataru Endo could give Florian Wirtz greater freedom, helping the midfield regain balance.

Federico Chiesa has stated that the team will work harder in order to restore form but it feels like effort isn’t the issue either.

The data is alarming – 20.5% of all passes against Liverpool this season have been long balls, the highest proportion in the division.

Until that’s solved, we’ll keep seeing sides like Brentford, United and Palace bypass our press and expose the back line.

Slot says it’s on him to find the answer. The fans will hope he finds it soon – before this long-ball problem completely derails our title defence.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile