“I’m sure…” – Transfer insider drops Andy Robertson claim as contract expiry looms large

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson is edging ever closer to a pivotal career decision, with the Scotland captain having just eight months remaining on his contract at Liverpool.

The left-back is into his ninth season at Anfield and will turn 32 next March, and having been a mainstay in the Reds’ starting XI for nearly a decade, this term he’s found himself relegated to second-choice by the summer arrival of Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian has come in for some fierce criticism over his early form at LFC, although Arne Slot publicly explained last week why he’s kept faith in the 21-year-old despite his struggles on the pitch.

Robertson facing crucial career decision

In the latest episode of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Pete O’Rourke addressed the possibility of a move to Celtic for Robertson – who grew up supporting the Bhoys and who’s reportedly of interest to them now – if our number 26 leaves Liverpool next year.

The transfer insider said: “There will be speculation over his future because he’s into the final six months or so of his contract at Liverpool.

“I’m sure talks are ongoing to see if a new deal can be agreed, but I’m sure Andy Robertson, if he is to leave Liverpool, will want to continue playing at the highest level.

“Whether that’s in the Premier League with Liverpool or elsewhere, maybe in Europe as well. There’s been interest from some of the big European clubs in Robertson, who have been keeping tabs on the situation.

“The other thing you’ve got to factor in with Celtic is that Kieran [Tierney] is here and he’s in there at left-back as well. I don’t think Celtic really need to bring in another left-back.”

Could Robertson viably leave Liverpool next year?

Robertson was seemingly on the verge of leaving Liverpool for Atletico Madrid over the summer before the LaLiga side signed Matteo Ruggeri instead, and the 31-year-old later admitted that he’d given consideration to the potential transfer.

Having been at Anfield for the best part of a decade and having lost his place to Kerkez, it’d be understandable if the long-serving Scot were reluctant to sign a contract extension on Merseyside, and he might view 2026 as a natural juncture for one last high-profile career move.

If he is to be offered a new deal, the wages on offer would be quite interesting to see. He’s currently the squad’s seventh-highest earner on £160,000 per week (Capology) – would the club offer him a similar amount or more if he’s no longer a regular starter and if he’ll be 32 next year?

In some ways, Celtic might feel like a good fit for Robertson given his childhood support for them, but the Glasgow outfit are currently in a state of flux after the sudden resignation of Brendan Rodgers on Monday night, with his permanent successor unknown.

We’d love for our number 26 to stay put at Liverpool beyond next summer – his importance in driving standards behind the scenes can’t be overstated – but he’s more than earned the right to choose what he wants for his career over the coming months.

Whether it’s at Anfield or elsewhere, the Scotland captain isn’t ready to wind down just yet, and he still has a few years left in him at a high level. Hopefully a significant chunk of that will be with the Reds.