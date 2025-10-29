‘You shouldn’t tell me that’ – Gullit puzzled by Liverpool interview

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images for Laureus)

Liverpool’s recent dip in form has drawn comments from some big names back in the Netherlands, including one former Ballon d’Or winner who’s questioned both the team and our manager’s latest public remarks.

Ruud Gullit questions Arne Slot after Brentford defeat

After our fourth consecutive Premier League loss, this time a 3–2 defeat at Brentford, Dutch pundits Ruud Gullit and Youri Mulder discussed the situation at Anfield on Ziggo Sport’s Rondo programme.

Gullit, who won the Ballon d’Or in 1987, took issue with how our head coach explained the loss during his post-match interview.

“He explained the opponent’s tactics and explained why his team was struggling,” Gullit said, as quoted by Voetbal Primeur. “I thought that was so strange – you shouldn’t tell me that.”

The comments came after Arne Slot admitted that Brentford’s long-throw routine and quick transitions had caused Liverpool problems.

Despite other sources coming out and backing up our head coach for being correct, there are some concerns he’s being so open about our issues.

It’s been a recurring theme in recent weeks, with our boss openly admitting that “our form hasn’t reached the standards you expect of us.”

Mulder was equally concerned, pointing to individuals who haven’t hit their usual heights.

“Liverpool’s players are seriously out of form,” he said. “If you look at Salah… Szoboszlai also played a few shots that didn’t look right. Kerkez is another signing that makes me think: is that Liverpool level?”

Dutch voices urge patience amid Liverpool struggles

Despite the criticism, Gullit also recognised the scale of the challenge facing Slot in his second season at Anfield, adding: “You have success and then suddenly you don’t. That’s a learning process for Slot.”

Mulder, meanwhile, questioned whether the Dutchman can inspire a reaction, suggesting that while he’s tactically strong, “he’s not a manager who stirs up a lot of emotion in his players.”

Liverpool’s current four-game losing streak is our worst since February 2021. Defensive lapses, set-piece issues and slow starts have become costly – we’ve now conceded first in six consecutive competitive matches.

Our next fixtures offer a crucial chance to reset momentum and let’s hope Slot can sort the issues he’s been so open in admitting.

