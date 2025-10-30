‘Step by step’ – Alisson’s Instagram post speaks to Liverpool fans

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been battered in recent games, but in the quiet aftermath one message from our goalkeeper has resonated louder than any pundit’s criticism.

On Instagram, Alisson Becker shared a simple but powerful snippet:

“Step by step 💪🏼🙌🏼

‘But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.’

Lamentations 3:19-24

Y.N.W.A.”

It came after Arne Slot confirmed the No.1 was still not training and would be absent from the lineup to face Manchester United.

But now our stopper has shown he’s back in training, stood in front of a rainbow, clearly nearing a return in goal for the Reds.

Paul Scholes has criticised our defensive frailties of late, saying “every shot is going in” in his assessment of our struggles – highlighting the absence of the Brazilian.

Alisson’s post offers more than a recovery update – it’s a reminder of his resilience, faith, and mental edge we need now more than ever.

What Alisson’s message says about mentality in our team

When the back line is being questioned, it’s easy to point fingers at replacements but we shouldn’t forget that our No.1 is the best in the world in his position.

By choosing to cite a passage about hope renewed each morning, Alisson is clearly in a positive mindset about his looming return in goal.

His “step by step” caption is a sign that we’re not going to see an imminent return but we’re much closer to having the holy goalie in net.

Why the keeper’s message may be the most important one now

Our recent results show our frailties, 15 goals conceded in seven games, with the worst defensive stretch since pre-Slot days and the absence of a dominant keeper is glaring.

When Alisson finally returns, it won’t just be a boost to shot-stopping but to leadership in the team too.

Liverpool’s season will be defined by how we respond to this current run and with our ‘keeper on the cusp of a comeback, we all hope he and the rest of the squad can rebuild step by step.

