‘Calm on the ball’ – Slot singles out unlikely name after Crystal Palace defeat

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s difficult run continued on Wednesday night as we crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a 3–0 defeat to Crystal Palace, but Arne Slot found one positive amid the disappointment.

Slot praises Calvin Ramsay after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup loss

Speaking after the game, Arne Slot highlighted the display of 22-year-old Calvin Ramsay, who started at right-back in his first senior outing for us since November 2022.

It’s been a long road back for the Scottish defender, whose injuries and loan setbacks at Preston, Bolton and Wigan had left him on the fringes.

But his comeback was a small victory in an otherwise grim evening for the Reds.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Ramsay’s recent performance for the U21s in the mini-Merseyside derby hinted he was ready for a return and Slot agreed.

“I think Calvin had a very, very decent performance. Calm on the ball… He played with composure. A decent-to-good game for him,” said the Dutchman via his post-match press conference.

The boss added that while the 3–0 loss was hard to take, Ramsay and fellow youngster Rio Ngumoha could be “quite happy” with their individual performances on the night.

Liverpool’s form and what comes next for Ramsay

The defeat marked our sixth loss in seven games, extending a worrying slump that has seen us concede two or more goals in nine of the last ten matches.

With Jeremie Frimpong sidelined (our head coach provided a fitness update on him after full time) and Conor Bradley’s minutes being carefully managed, Ramsay’s steady return could not have come at a better time for Slot.

The 47-year-old may have been forced into rotation, but Ramsay’s calmness and attacking instincts could see him as part of the first team squad when we face Aston Villa this weekend.

It’s been over 1,000 days since Ramsay last played for Liverpool before this week, a moment our supporters will hope signals a turning point in his stop-start Anfield journey.

For Ramsay though, this may be the beginning of a second chapter at Anfield. If Slot is searching for fight and resilience, the young Scot has already shown plenty of both.

You can watch Slot’s post-Crystal Palace press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

