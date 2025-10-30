Projected return date for Jeremie Frimpong emerges – it’s worrying for Liverpool

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong is one of several Liverpool players currently sidelined through injury, and unfortunately we won’t see too much more of him in 2025.

The 24-year-old pulled up with a hamstring problem in the 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt last week, and reports from his native Netherlands had initially hinted at his country’s two matches in mid-November as a possible return date.

However, an update from Merseyside has revealed a more worrying outlook for the Dutch right-back, and indeed for the Reds as a whole.

How many weeks will Frimpong miss through injury?

In his latest Liverpool Confidential roundup for Mail Sport on Thursday lunchtime, Lewis Steele reported that Frimpong is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines, with early December cited as ‘the most likely target’ for him to return to action.

It means that the summer signing will almost certainly miss all of our six November fixtures, including pivotal clashes against Real Madrid and Manchester City, along with a Champions League date at home to PSV Eindhoven.

The best-case scenario would appear to be a potential return for the Premier League game against high-flying Sunderland on 3 December, with away fixtures against Leeds and Inter Milan quickly following that encounter.

Liverpool will be reliant on Conor Bradley in Frimpong’s absence

Frimpong already had a brief spell out of action with a muscle injury at the start of the season, so his first few months at Liverpool have unfortunately been stop-start, with Arne Slot yet to settle on a fixed right-back starter so far this term.

Conor Bradley is the only natural senior option currently available, although Dominik Szoboszlai has been utilised in that role on a few occasions in recent weeks, and Calvin Ramsay impressed when given a rare first-team outing against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

It isn’t as if Slot doesn’t have options for the right-back berth, but it’s certainly not ideal for the first of our summer signings to be sidelined for at least another month, or for the head coach to be deploying players out of position.

That quickfire run of games in early December all look tricky for Liverpool in isolation, never mind having them clustered in such close proximity, and we could definitely do with having Frimpong available by the time that period is upon us.

In the meantime, let’s hope Bradley can step up and perform as consistently as he had done for the Reds’ first team last season. Crucially, let’s hope he can stay fit while his positional colleague is out of action.