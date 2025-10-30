Oliver Glasner speaks out over ‘disrespectful’ narrative after Palace extend hex over Liverpool

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Oliver Glasner must wish he could play Liverpool every week!

The Crystal Palace manager continued his formidable record against the Reds on Wednesday night, with the Austrian now coming out on top in four of the teams’ six meetings since he took charge of the Eagles, with only one defeat to the Merseysiders in that time.

The latest victory was the most emphatic of all as the south Londoners cruised to a 3-0 triumph at Anfield to proceed to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, with the visitors taking full advantage of Arne Slot making 10 changes to his starting line-up from last weekend’s loss to Brentford.

Glasner disputes ‘weakened’ Liverpool line-up narrative

Jamie Redknapp was among those to decry Liverpool’s team selection last night, but Glasner hit back at suggestions that his side overcame a ‘weakened’ Reds XI.

The Palace boss said (via Liverpool Echo): “We saw Arne Slot’s decision and it is disrespectful to all their players [to say it was a weak line-up].

“I have seen Joe Gomez win the Champions League and the Premier League with them. I have seen Wataru Endo play a lot of games for Japan. I have seen Alexis Mac Allister; he won the World Cup with Argentina. I have seen Kerkez, who cost £40m. I have seen Chiesa, who has played for Italy.

“I think it would be disrespectful if we say that. Everyone who wears this [Liverpool] badge has quality.”

Liverpool were doing OK until Ismaila Sarr double whammy

Given Palace’s record against Liverpool and our struggles over the past month, it wouldn’t be outlandish to claim that the Eagles might still have won last night even if Slot picked his ‘strongest’ starting XI.

Glasner’s point is a fair one – although there were some youngsters in the Reds’ line-up (Rio Ngumoha, Calvin Ramsay, Trey Nyoni), they still had plenty of experienced players who’ve won some of the biggest prizes in football.

The much-changed LFC side actually gave quite a good account of themselves for the opening 40 minutes before Ismaila Sarr punished two defensive lapses to give the visitors a commanding half-time lead that they were never in danger of relinquishing.

Slot will no doubt have been hoping for more from some of the senior names in the Liverpool side last night, with the opportunity to stake a claim for a more frequent starting berth passing them by, especially at a time when positions could be up for grabs amid LFC’s dramatic collapse in form.

Not that Glasner has to worry about that; he can look ahead to Palace having the chance to take down Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in a few weeks’ time.