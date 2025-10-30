Liverpool injury news: Two players ‘doubtful’ for Aston Villa clash in further blow for Arne Slot

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

In addition to a horrendous run of results, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is also having to contend with a number of injury concerns throughout his squad.

Giovanni Leoni is the notable long-term absentee, while Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong, Alexander Isak, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch have all had issues of their own over the past few days and weeks.

The Reds boss will be hoping to potentially have some of those back for the visit of Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday night, although the Dutch right-back definitely won’t feature as he’s expected to be sidelined until early December.

Liverpool injury updates ahead of Aston Villa clash

In his latest Liverpool Confidential feature for Mail Sport, Lewis Steele provided an update on several of our currently injured first-team players, with somewhat mixed news for Slot.

Alisson isn’t expected to play in the next week, so he too will miss the game against Unai Emery’s side, while Isak and Jones are cited as ‘doubtful’ to recover in time for that fixture.

However, as the Reds’ head coach had already hinted, Gravenberch is on course to return for the match on Saturday in what’d be a most welcome development for the Premier League champions.

Isak and Jones injury blows were particularly unwelcome

Every injury absence is obviously not ideal for Liverpool, but the setbacks for Isak and Jones were instances of particularly poor timing.

The Reds’ record signing had only just gotten back to full fitness and had a couple of overdue 90-minute appearances under his belt when he sustained a groin problem in the 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt last week, thus preventing him from gaining any serious momentum so far at Anfield.

Meanwhile, the Scouse midfielder had been performing impressively and making a strong case to become a fixed starter before he was forced off in the 3-2 defeat at Brentford, a blow compounded by the concurrent absence of Gravenberch.

Even if Isak and Jones are passed fit to play against Aston Villa, Slot might proceed with caution and begin with both of them on the bench, with one eye on a pivotal week against Real Madrid and Manchester City once Saturday night’s match is out of the way.

Fingers crossed that the two of them will at least be available at the weekend – Liverpool need everything they possibly can to go for them after a hellish October.