Ex-Red scores again as Liverpool’s defensive gamble backfires at Anfield

On the same night Liverpool’s defensive experiment faltered at Anfield, a familiar face reminded us what we’re missing hundreds of miles away in Germany.

Former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah scored in extra time for Bayer Leverkusen in a 4-2 win over SC Paderborn in the DFB Pokal, a game described by the club’s official site (bayer04.de) as “a thriller that had it all.”

The 22-year-old, sold to Leverkusen in the summer for £30 million, came off the bench to level the tie at 2-2 in the 105th minute before the Werkself went on to seal victory and a place in the Round of 16.

His composed finish, from close range after a well-worked move, was the kind of moment that underlines why many Liverpool supporters questioned the wisdom of letting him go.

Quansah’s form contrasts with Liverpool’s defensive struggles

While the Englishman was celebrating in Germany, Arne Slot’s Liverpool side were struggling to cope defensively in a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds lined up with a back three of Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson, as our head coach made 10 changes and prioritised upcoming games against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

That decision backfired badly.

John Aldridge sent abuse towards our head coach for effectively giving up on the cup and Jamie Redknapp was similarly unimpressed with the weakened starting line-up.

Defensive errors cost us twice before half-time, with Ismaila Sarr punishing poor marking and a misplaced pass from Gomez.

With Leoni injured and the deal for Marc Guehi collapsing on Deadline Day, losing Quansah without ample cover now looks increasingly costly.

Leverkusen’s report praised the youngster for “reacting quickest in the box to put the ball into the empty net,” and head coach Kasper Hjulmand highlighted his “composure and timing.”

It’s a reminder that while our back line looks stretched, one of our own academy products is thriving elsewhere and doing exactly what we could use right now.

What Liverpool’s decision tells us about our wider defensive picture

Quansah’s progress in Germany, coupled with our recent results, suggests the balance of the squad might still be off.

Liverpool have a chance to respond against Villa at Anfield this weekend, but there’s no doubt the sight of Quansah scoring again will sting for those of us watching our own defensive worries mount.

