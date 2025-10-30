‘Didn’t get the point tonight’ – Liverpool legend questions our approach after Palace defeat

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup journey came to an abrupt end at Anfield as our much-changed side suffered a 3–0 defeat to Crystal Palace, leaving many supporters wondering what our priorities really are this season.

Aldridge questions Liverpool’s selection and priorities

Writing on X, club legend John Aldridge voiced his frustration at the selection choices made by our head coach, who made ten changes from the team beaten at Brentford days earlier.

“I didn’t get the point tonight,” the former striker posted. “I understand we’ve a few injuries, but the league looks out of reach at the minute, the Champions League could be a struggle the way we defend, so the two cups we should go for in my opinion. The Villa game is pretty big now folks. YNWA.”

Jamie Redknapp held a similar opinion that the team selection didn’t help the head coach or his players who were hoping to make an impact, against a tough side.

With several senior players injured, including Ryan Gravenberch, Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool fielded a youthful lineup featuring Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni, and Kieran Morrison.

However, poor defending cost us again as Ismaila Sarr struck twice before Yeremy Pino sealed the win for Palace.

It was our sixth defeat in seven games, a run that highlights the need for defensive leadership and experience.

Liverpool’s form leaves questions for Slot to answer

Aldridge’s point about the cups hits home. With the league already slipping away and a tough Champions League tie against Real Madrid looming, domestic silverware could have been our best chance to reset morale.

The Scouser was similarly outraged after our loss to Brentford and it feels that anger is growing from some supporters.

Our boss will now be under pressure to deliver a response when Aston Villa visit Anfield this weekend, perhaps putting even more pressure on the match.

It was a tough evening for Slot who would have likely been criticised if any first team players were injured in the game, or we went on the lose our next three matches after a cup win – so let’s hope it’s short term pain for long term gain.

Liverpool’s next fixtures – Aston Villa (H), Real Madrid (H), Manchester City (A) – will define the tone of our season.

You can view Aldridge’s comments via his X account:

i didn't get the point tonight ?i understand we've a few injuries!!but the league looks out of reach at the minute the champs league could be a struggle? the way we defend so the 2 cups we should go for in my opinion?The villa game is pretty big now folks🙏ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) October 29, 2025

