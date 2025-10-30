‘Very, very strange’ – Andy Cole baffled by Liverpool’s decline after summer spending

Pictures via @itvfootball on X

Liverpool’s recent run of defeats has left even the most seasoned former pros scratching their heads, with Andy Cole and Les Ferdinand the latest to question what’s gone wrong under Arne Slot.

Speaking on ITV Football after the Reds’ sixth loss in seven matches, Cole described Liverpool’s form as “very, very strange”, adding that the team have missed chances to break the cycle.

“When you’ve got the opportunity to go into a cup game and turn it around, and then you play a weakened side and lose, that’s disheartening,” Cole said.

“You want to break that losing cycle and start winning football matches again – and they’ve not done it.”

‘They’ve spent big – but don’t look a team’

The former Manchester United striker noted that Slot “didn’t even have the big hitters on the bench”, suggesting the manager had little faith in his rotation options.

“If the first eleven don’t do it, it’s highly unlikely anyone can come off the bench to turn it around,” he added.

That comment came as the pundits pointed out that Liverpool have broken the British transfer record twice this summer, bringing in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

Les Ferdinand then joined in, saying the expectations around Liverpool’s spending haven’t been met.

“The expectations were they’d walk away with the league,” Ferdinand said.

“It’s just not turned out that way. They’ve struggled for consistency. You spend that kind of money, you want players hitting the ground running – and they haven’t.”

A theme of concern building

The duo’s comments echo those of Paul Scholes, who said recently that Liverpool are “leaking goals for fun”, and even Arne Slot himself, who admitted performances have “not reached the standards expected”.

Now Andy Cole and Les Ferdinand are describing us as “strange” and “lacking consistency”, it’s clear the Reds are struggling.

You can view Cole and Ferdinand’s comments via @itvfootball on X:

🗣️ "How on earth do you interpret what's going on at Liverpool? A SIXTH defeat in SEVEN matches for Liverpool… 😬#ITVFootball | #NEWTOT | @markpougatch pic.twitter.com/EAITZRhnYO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 29, 2025

