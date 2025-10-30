One moment against Palace proved why Liverpool fans are built different

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Even in a night to forget for the Reds, what happened inside Anfield in the closing minutes told the real story of who we are as supporters.

Liverpool fans show true class after Palace’s third goal

As Yeremy Pino swept home Crystal Palace’s third in the 88th minute, sealing another tough result for us, a familiar sound rose from the stands – a spine-tingling rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Many supporters had already headed for the exits, understandable after six defeats in seven games, but those who stayed behind didn’t boo, they sang.

They sang for our badge, our players, and our belief that no matter how rough the patch, we never turn on our own.

Our boss had called for that exact show of unity before kick-off, saying: “The more that you can support the players by pushing them on, the better – especially in moments when it is difficult for us.”

Those words from the Dutchman proved prophetic, because this was one of those moments and we as fans delivered.

It’s easy to back a side winning every week; it takes something special to do it when we’re struggling.

A moment that proves why Liverpool fans are different

The match itself was a tough one to watch.

Arne Slot’s youthful side, with teenagers Rio Ngumoha and Kieran Morrison, fought hard but were undone by Palace’s experience.

With Virgil van Dijk, Florian Wirtz and Mo Salah all rested, and Andy Robertson forced into a makeshift defensive role, the balance was always going to be difficult.

But even then, no one could question the effort of the youngsters thrown in at the deep end.

Former striker John Aldridge summed up the frustration that many of us felt, writing: “I didn’t get the point tonight… the league looks out of reach at the minute, the Champions League could be a struggle… so the two cups we should go for in my opinion.”

He’s right to call it a big week, starting with Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, but as long as we keep backing the lads, we’ll give ourselves the best chance of turning it around.

There’s an argument to be made that resting key players was the right call.

If we’d risked someone like Wirtz or Salah and they’d picked up an injury before facing Villa, Real Madrid or Manchester City, we’d all be asking why play them.

Sometimes, perspective matters more than pride in a cup defeat.

That moment in the 88th minute, with the anthem echoing around a rain-soaked Anfield, showed that no matter how bad the scoreline, we remain one of a kind.

Because when it matters most, we sing – we always sing.

You can watch footage of Liverpool fans singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ via ALL RED Video.

