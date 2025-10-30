‘If they keep losing…’ – Jamie O’Hara drops Arne Slot sack claim with Liverpool’s form a ‘joke’

Image via Sky Sports News and Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Arne Slot is reliably understood to be in no genuine danger of losing his job at Liverpool despite a miserable run of results, but one pundit believes the Dutchman could plausibly be out the door in the next two months.

The defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night was the Reds’ sixth in their last seven games, and the fixture list doesn’t get any easier as they face a resurgent Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City in their next three matches.

Fabrizio Romano reported in recent days that the 47-year-old continues to have the full backing of the Anfield hierarchy, although talks over a new contract have apparently been put on hold amid the Premier League champions’ shocking loss of form.

O’Hara claims Slot could be sacked by Christmas

Jamie O’Hara believes that, if Liverpool were to tumble further down the table over the next fortnight, Slot could be in real danger of getting the sack.

The ex-Totteham Hotspur midfielder said on Sky Sports News: “He’s got a massive week coming up. They’ve got Aston Villa, and then they’ve got Real Madrid and Manchester City. We’re talking about big games coming up.

“They’ve lost six out of seven, which you can have a laugh with, but that is a bit of a joke. It’s Liverpool Football Club, and they expect to be competing at the highest level. If he loses another three games, who says he gets to Christmas?

“Seriously, Liverpool have got to win the league. That’s their job.”

Liverpool have been awful, but Slot sack claims are ridiculous

In this trigger-happy era of modern football, managers are prone to being sacked on a whim – look at the revolving door at Nottingham Forest this autumn only a few short months after qualifying for Europe and nearly getting into the Champions League.

However, Liverpool have tended to be far less knee-jerk than most other clubs in terms of job security, and although Slot undoubtedly needs an improvement in results very soon after a nightmarish October, for O’Hara to claim that he might be dismissed by Christmas seems outrageous.

Did the Dutchman not romp to the Premier League title in his first attempt a mere six months ago, making light of many naysayers’ initial expectations that he’d crash and burn in the immediate aftermath of Jurgen Klopp?

The fickle, reactionary nature of modern-day football (and not just among some of the more outspoken fans on social media) could well see the Reds boss being serenaded with praise if he masterminds three positive results in the next fortnight.

There’s been little to suggest that Liverpool will enjoy a drastic turnaround in their upcoming three games, but their sudden drop-off after a run of seven straight wins was wholly unexpected.

Criticism of some of Slot’s decisions over the past month is entirely justified; calling for his head or claiming that the sack is looming seems completely over the top to us.