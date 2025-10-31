‘No sympathy coming Liverpool’s way’ – Craig Burley takes aim after Slot’s latest comments

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s title defence has taken another bruising this week and now Craig Burley has joined the growing list of voices questioning how our head coach is handling it.

Craig Burley questions Slot’s excuses after Liverpool’s latest defeat

Speaking on ESPN, the former Chelsea midfielder said he had little patience for Arne Slot’s latest comments about injuries and rotation following our 3–0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

“Whenever a team goes on a little bit of a bad run, this is when we start hearing this spiel from managers,” Burley said.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of sympathy coming Liverpool’s way, bearing in mind they’re the current champions of England. They spent a fortune in the summer.”

The pundit added that Slot’s reasoning “won’t wash with a lot of people,” pointing to clubs such as Tottenham and Brighton, who have also faced major absences but maintained results.

“They’ve got some injuries, but they haven’t got the most in the Premier League,” Burley continued. “He’s got a big squad and a lot of talent to select from.”

It echoes Jason Burt’s column in The Telegraph, where he warned the Dutchman risked “talking himself into trouble” with his public comments about squad depth.

As well as Jamie O’Hara’s remarks on Sky Sports, where he claimed the Liverpool boss had “waved the white flag” in the cup by naming such a youthful side.

Liverpool’s focus must shift to action on the pitch

Slot made ten changes against Palace, including three teenagers in the starting XI and our young side were punished by a far stronger opponent.

Burley’s words add to the external noise surrounding our recent form, but the reality is simple – we’ve got the quality to put this right.

With Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City on the horizon, there’s no room for excuses. We’re Liverpool, the reigning champions of England and it’s time we started performing like it again.

You can watch Burley’s comments on Slot via ESPN UK on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile