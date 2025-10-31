Wayne Rooney warning looks to have hit home after what Mo Salah posted online

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has been sending a message without saying a word.

After a difficult run that’s seen us lose six of the last seven in all competitions, our Egyptian King uploaded a photo to Instagram showing himself working out alone in his home gym.

It was a quiet but powerful image, a reminder that one of our biggest leaders is putting in the work to turn things around.

Mo Salah leading Liverpool’s response through actions, not words

The post comes just days after Wayne Rooney questioned whether Salah and Virgil van Dijk have truly been leading the team this season.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England striker said: “Van Dijk and Salah, they’ve signed new deals but I don’t think they’ve really led that team this season. Body language tells you a lot.”

Judging by Salah’s latest post, that message might have hit home.

The 33-year-old was pictured surrounded by weights and gym equipment, with a caption-free story that spoke volumes about his mentality.

It’s exactly the kind of attitude Melissa Reddy called for earlier this week when she urged for “patience, perspective and grace” during what she described as a “tricky transition.”

She noted that there’s “too much talent and mental fortitude” in this squad for us not to come through this spell and Salah looks determined to prove her right.

Liverpool’s focus turns to Aston Villa and Real Madrid

After being rested for the Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, Salah is expected to start against Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday before a massive Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

For all the talk of tactics and body language, this latest post shows what matters most – hard work, leadership, and the will to put Liverpool back where we belong.

As Salah’s image suggested: actions speak louder than words.

You can view the Salah image via @mosalah on Instagram:

