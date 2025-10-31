Trent’s Spanish video confirms what Liverpool fans suspected all along

Pictures via @saralduque on Instagram

For a player who once spoke about loyalty and legacy, the timing of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s latest comments tells a different story.

Just days before his first return to Anfield as a Real Madrid player, the 27-year-old has appeared in a new video with football language coach Sara Duque, confirming he’s been learning Spanish for five months.

“Hi, I’m Trent. I started learning Spanish with Sara five months ago,” said the former Liverpool vice-captain.

“Before that, I didn’t speak a word. I wanted to learn Spanish to communicate better with my teammates, my coach, and all the Real Madrid fans.”

Trent’s Spanish timeline doesn’t add up

The revelation conveniently places the start of his lessons in May, the very month he informed Liverpool he would not be signing a new contract.

For those of us who watched him give a fluent speech in Madrid back in June, this video only confirms what many already suspected.

He was preparing for the move far earlier than he ever admitted, as who can deliver a full speech in a foreign language after a few lessons?

That polished Spanish unveiling four months ago didn’t look like the work of a man who’d just started learning, in fact he himself admitted then it had been “a couple of months”.

If we also consider that this same Spanish teacher has uploaded a post of herself at Anfield in March, it doesn’t take long to consider her visit may have been for more than footballing reasons.

It now feels clear that while Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah showed loyalty, the local lad who was supposed to represent us all was already rehearsing his life in Spain.

When he first spoke at the Bernabeu, his words sparked a furious reaction because of how rehearsed it all felt.

And when he said, “I hope me leaving doesn’t take away from winning the league”, those words felt hollow – they do now more than ever.

Booing inevitable when on Trent’s Anfield return

Even if Trent insists his motives were pure, his timing says otherwise.

When Madrid visit Anfield in November, the reception he gets will reflect that betrayal – not just because he left, but because of how he handled it.

As Duque put it, “Trent didn’t just learn Spanish. He chose to start from zero… to keep showing up, day by day.”

That same persistence might have been better used keeping faith with the club that made him.

You can view the video of Trent speaking Spanish via @saralduque on Instagram:

