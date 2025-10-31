Unai Emery issues fitness update ahead of Aston Villa’s trip to Liverpool

(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have confirmed several fitness updates ahead of their Premier League trip to face Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via liverpoolfc.com), Unai Emery revealed that Emiliano Buendia will miss the game after picking up an injury during Villa’s 1–0 win over Manchester City.

“He is not available for tomorrow but the injury he has is going well,” Emery told reporters. “I think with a few days more he can be fit and available for the next matches, hopefully.”

Buendia out as Villa monitor Tielemans and Andres Garcia

The Spanish coach added that Youri Tielemans and Andres Garcia remain sidelined but are both edging closer to a return.

“Still the same players out. Youri Tielemans, he is progressing well. He is going to start training hopefully next week with the group.

“The other one is Andres. Andres is progressively getting better but still some weeks to come back,” Emery added.

The trio’s absence leaves Villa light in midfield options as they prepare for a difficult test against the reigning Premier League champions.

Tielemans’ ability to dictate possession and Buendia’s creativity between the lines have both been key in Emery’s setup, meaning replacements like Morgan Rogers and Boubacar Kamara will need to step up on Saturday night.

Liverpool injury situation and Elliott’s ineligibility

Villa will also be without Harvey Elliott, who is ineligible to face his parent club as part of his loan agreement.

The 22-year-old has made a positive impression off the pitch since joining on loan from Liverpool but has found regular minutes hard to come by in the Midlands.

Arne Slot’s side, meanwhile, could welcome back Ryan Gravenberch after the Dutchman returned to full training, although Curtis Jones and Alexander Isak are set to miss out through injury.

That update follows Slot’s own press conference this morning, where he hinted at cautious optimism over Gravenberch’s recovery.

Villa’s last Premier League outing saw them edge Manchester City thanks to an Ollie Watkins goal, while Liverpool fell 3–2 away at Brentford – meaning we can expect a high-intensity clash under the lights at Anfield.

