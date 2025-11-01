Arne Slot under pressure – McCoist explains what must happen

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are under pressure to halt a worrying league slide as we welcome Aston Villa to Anfield in what is a pivotal Premier League clash.

Ally McCoist and Darren Fletcher went head-to-head on TNT Sports’ Ally vs Fletch, offering contrasting views on how the Reds will respond.

“Liverpool have got to get better and they’ve got to start winning games… it’s too important for Liverpool not to win this game and that’s why I’m backing them at Anfield,” said McCoist.

The former Rangers striker highlighted the need for us to respond immediately after four consecutive league defeats.

Fletcher, however, predicted a tight encounter, noting that our confidence has been shaken and Villa’s four-game winning streak makes this a tricky assignment.

Liverpool have historically dominated Villa at Anfield, winning six of the last seven league meetings at home, with only one draw breaking that run.

Our last 15 top-flight encounters with Villa have seen just a single defeat, further evidence that we usually hold the edge.

McCoist’s faith in Liverpool attacking talent

McCoist is a known admirer of Florian Wirtz, previously praising the German’s “top-class weighted pass” in the Champions League.

Fans will hope Wirtz can impress again against Villa, providing creativity in the final third alongside Mo Salah, who is now just one goal shy of 250 for the club.

The Scot was also full of praise for the Egyptian King after our last league outing with Brentford.

“That’s absolutely brilliant from Mohamed Salah… absolutely magic,” he said after the goal in London and let’s hope he can dazzle us again tonight.

Villa have been formidable recently under Unai Emery, but Liverpool’s scoring record against them is remarkable: 95 league wins, 63 goals in the last 16 encounters, and goals in 21 of the last 22 Anfield clashes.

What’s at stake at Anfield

A draw or better would see Arne Slot reach 100 points in the Premier League as head coach of Liverpool. He would tie Kenny Dalglish’s record of 100 points in fewer games than any other Reds boss – 48.

With Ryan Gravenberch returning to training too, our midfield depth could prove decisive. Victory here could ignite a turnaround and restore belief in the squad.

Liverpool fans will need to rally behind the team, echoing Slot’s programme note emphasis on unity and effort. This weekend, it’s not just about talent – it’s about responding as a team in front of our supporters.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Aston Villa press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

