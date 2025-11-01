(Video) Gerrard and Salah share heartwarming moment after Egyptian reaches 250-goal landmark

Image via TNT Sports

Mo Salah has become just the third man in Liverpool FC’s 133-year history to score 250 goals for the club, reaching that rarefied landmark in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa tonight.

The goal with which he crossed that threshold wasn’t exactly a Puskas contender, with the Egyptian gifted the opportunity to score past Emiliano Martinez after a botched pass by the Argentina goalkeeper.

Still, that doesn’t diminish what a phenomenal achievement it is by the 33-year-old to reach a milestone that Anfield greats such as Billy Liddell, Robbie Fowler, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian St John couldn’t manage.

Gerrard and Salah share a heartwarming moment

Shortly after the final whistle, Salah was greeted by another all-time Liverpool legend in Steven Gerrard, who was on punditry duty for TNT Sports.

Our former captain greeted the Reds’ number 11 with a warm embrace and a congratulatory handshake in recognition of his 250-goal feat, with Steve McManaman also taking a moment to celebrate with the Egyptian King.

Salah is gradually getting back on form for Liverpool

Salah had to endure some withering criticism in recent weeks after a spell of six matches without a goal and some unusually subdued performances, but he’s now netted in two consecutive appearances for Liverpool and looked much more like his world-class self tonight.

He gave Lucas Digne a torrid time on the flank and earned an 8/10 rating from the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle, along with winning seven duels, completing four dribbles and executing one key pass (Sofascore).

He may have been gifted his goal by Martinez’s error, but it still required opportunism and composure from the Egyptian to take the chance, and it was a moment which showed why he joins Ian Rush and Roger Hunt as the only three men to score 250 goals for LFC.

Now that Salah is rediscovering his goalscoring touch, hopefully he can keep it going with vital contributions against Real Madrid and Manchester City prior to this month’s international break!

