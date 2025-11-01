Liverpool fans definitively answer Arne Slot sack question 24 mins into Aston Villa game

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has been under heavy fire amid Liverpool’s poor run of form in the 2025/26 season, but the home fans at Anfield were unequivocal in their ongoing support of the Dutchman.

The Merseysiders were in Premier League action against Unai Emery’s in-form Aston Villa outfit.

The Reds found themselves on a four-game losing streak in the English top-flight following defeats to Brentford, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace.

Arne Slot still has plenty of support inside Anfield

Social media can be a particularly unforgiving place, even at the best of times.

Still, it’s been especially disappointing to witness so many online “fans” turn against Slot on social media amid the downturn in form.

Liverpool’s record under Arne Slot in the 2025/26 season 8 wins 7 defeats 1.6 points per game

* Arne Slot’s Liverpool record in all competitions this term prior to the clash with Aston Villa

We’re very much of the mind that the vast majority of the fanbase, who are prepared to consider the wider context behind the downturn in form, continue to support the manager.

Indeed, as the likes of James Pearce and Liverpool patch journalists noted on X (formerly Twitter), the former Feyenoord boss very much retains the support of the Anfield faithful.

Arne Slot's name being chanted by the Kop. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 1, 2025

Huge chants for Arne Slot ring around Anfield from the #LFC fans on 24 minutes — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 1, 2025

There was even an important reminder, for those who need to be reminded, of Arne Slot’s role in delivering a 20th Premier League title to Liverpool.

The Kop chants Arne Slot's name before bursting into a rendition of 'He won us number 20…' The Dutchman very much still has their backing despite recent form!#LFC #LIVAVL 🔗https://t.co/NQC1j6OyeY — Theo Squires (@TheoTheoSquires) November 1, 2025

Liverpool won’t sack Arne Slot

To be clear: we can absolutely understand fan frustration around Liverpool’s poor form in the Premier League.

Further to the point, there’s never going to be a world in which it’s acceptable for the reigning league champions to be consistently failing to deliver.

That said, we still can’t fathom how some pundits can confidently insist that Slot is now at risk of being sacked by Liverpool.

We understand there will eventually come a point – if we do indeed keep dropping points – where difficult conversations will need to be entertained among the club hierarchy.

But such talk seems utterly devoid of any consideration of mitigating factors that are clearly impacting our season.

We’ve been through the lot: the lack of a pre-season for the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Alexander Isak, the tragedy of Diogo Jota’s passing, not to mention the loss of a top ball progresser in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

By the way, don’t forget that Arne Slot has plenty of credit left in the back after helping bring number 20 to Anfield last term.

