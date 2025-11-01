Sky Sports reporter wowed by Liverpool player’s ‘stunning’ moment in 19th minute at Anfield

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool go in search of their first Premier League win (and points) since mid-September as they take on Aston Villa at Anfield tonight.

Both teams created chances in the opening quarter of the match, with Dominik Szoboszlai firing wide from distance and Morgan Rogers striking the post for the visitors in the early exchanges.

The Reds managed to come through the first 15 minutes of a top-flight match without conceding since the derby win over Everton six weeks ago, but shortly after that staging post tonight they almost fell behind.

Mamardashvili saves Liverpool with ‘stunning’ reflexes

In the 19th minute at Anfield, Matty Cash let fly with a shot from just outside the Liverpool penalty area, and it seemed goalbound after taking a wicked deflection off Virgil van Dijk, but Giorgi Mamardashvili reacted brilliantly to tip the ball behind for a corner kick.

In Sky Sports‘ live web commentary for the match, their reporter Adam Bate wrote in response to the Georgian’s quick reflexes (20:22): “Stunning save, that.”

A potentially vital moment from Mamardashvili

Liverpool have gone a goal behind in every single match they’ve played since the Merseyside derby in September, losing on each occasion except for the 5-1 drubbing of Eintracht Frankfurt last month, so it would’ve felt vital for them not to find themselves in such adversity in the opening 20 minutes tonight.

Mamardashvili hasn’t managed a clean sheet since stepping in for the injured Alisson Becker, and although he’s generally acquitted himself quite well in the meantime, his confidence will soar after his brilliant reactions to keep out the fizzing shot from Cash.

It would’ve been downright unlucky for the Reds had it gone into the net off Van Dijk’s deflection, so the importance to morale of the 25-year-old’s save can’t be overstated.

He was one of two players that Steve Nicol absolved from blame for Liverpool’s slump over the past few weeks, and although the Georgian has been beaten a few times in that run, he’s also pulled off some vital saves for his team.

If we’re to go on and win tonight, that 19th-minute stop to thwart Cash could be looked back upon as a defining moment.