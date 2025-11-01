Cash names Liverpool player we’re missing most this season

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into another tricky Premier League weekend as Aston Villa travel to Anfield, and one of our opponents for the night has highlighted exactly why we’re feeling the absence of a key figure.

Matty Cash, fresh off scoring the winner against Manchester City and extending his Villa contract, singled out one former Liverpool full-back as pivotal to our recent struggles.

“Trent is an unbelievable footballer, and he provided so many key passes to their success in the past… For sure, they’ll miss someone like him because he’s such a good player,” said the Poland international in an interview with TNT Sports.

Cash praised the 27-year-old English right-back’s ability to link with Mo Salah, creating opportunities that few others could replicate.

With Trent now at Real Madrid, it’s clear that Liverpool are missing his quality in build-up play and final-third passes.

How Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure has impacted us

It’s no secret that the timing of Trent’s exit has been controversial among fans.

His recent Spanish lessons admission and move to Madrid highlighted a long-planned transfer away from Merseyside.

The England international’s passing and tactical intelligence made him indispensable for Arne Slot’s side last season.

Liverpool now face the challenge of replicating his influence with players like Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz stepping into creative roles.

The Scouser is set for a hostile return to Anfield this week, something only fuelled by Steven Gerrard after his comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid switch.

Anfield stats and what’s at stake this weekend

Liverpool have won six of the last seven Premier League home games against Villa, yet recent form suggests that Arne Slot’s men must be alert.

Mo Salah is one goal shy of 250 for the club, and a strong team display is essential to avoid dropping further points at Anfield.

Villa’s unbeaten run and Cash’s confidence underline the threat posed by Emery’s side. While we’ve historically dominated the fixture, replicating that dominance without Trent’s creative spark will be a key test.

Liverpool fans will be watching closely as the Reds aim to respond, restore belief, and show that despite losing a creative full-back, we can still control the tempo and create the chances that define our attacking identity.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Aston Villa press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile