AFCON twist leaves Liverpool sweating over Salah’s December availability

Liverpool’s winter schedule could be disrupted sooner than expected, with fresh reports suggesting Mo Salah may depart for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier than first planned.

According to WinWin Sports (via Anfield Index), Egypt are considering summoning their squad as early as 7 December to prepare for the tournament, which begins on 21 December and concludes on 18 January.

A pre-tournament friendly against Nigeria is pencilled in for 14 December, with indications that some players could leave their clubs before that date.

That means the Egyptian could be absent for key domestic games long before the festive period reaches its peak – a major headache for Arne Slot, who already has to navigate a packed December schedule.

Liverpool preparing for Salah’s early AFCON departure

Our No.11’s influence remains central to everything we do.

The 33-year-old, who scored 29 league goals last season to fire us to the Premier League title, continues to be Liverpool’s creative heartbeat.

With Chris Sutton predicting Salah to score a hat trick against Aston Villa, even neutral pundits still view him as our difference-maker in big games.

However, reports suggest, Egypt’s manager Hossam Hassan wants his captain fully integrated before the tournament kicks off.

Should Salah be released around 7 December, his final appearance before AFCON could come away to Brighton that weekend.

Mo Salah could miss crucial Liverpool games

Depending on Egypt’s progress, he may miss as many as six matches across all competitions.

That would include Premier League fixtures against Tottenham, Wolves, Leeds, Fulham and Arsenal, games in which his absence will be keenly felt.

Months ago there was a breakdown of Salah’s expected AFCON games, but this new timeline shortens the window dramatically.

Slot, who has already seen his squad stretched through injuries to key players in recent weeks, may be forced to rely on the depth provided by Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.

Both have shown flashes of brilliance, but replacing Salah’s consistency and leadership is a task that few in world football can manage.

Egypt are currently the third-highest ranked side in Africa and will be among the favourites in Morocco.

For Liverpool, though, an early departure means more than just losing a player, it means losing the heartbeat of our attack during one of the most crucial stretches of the season.

