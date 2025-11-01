‘Glad to see’ – Liverpool journalist delighted with standout piece of team news for Villa clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Most of the big guns are back in the Liverpool starting XI for tonight’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa, although one Reds player makes his first top-flight start of the campaign at Anfield.

Aside from his first few months at the club and a lengthy injury spell two seasons ago, Andy Robertson has been a near-automatic pick in the LFC line-up ever since joining from Hull City in 2017.

However, the long-serving Scot has been solely reliant on the Champions League and Carabao Cup for starts this term – until tonight, that is.

The 31-year-old is in the Liverpool starting XI tonight, with Milos Kerkez named among the substitutes after a difficult few weeks which have seen him become the subject of fierce criticism and calls to be dropped.

Journalist ‘glad to see’ Robertson starting for Liverpool

Writing in the Liverpool Echo‘s live matchday blog when the team news was announced 75 minutes before kick-off, Theo Squires voiced his agreement with Arne Slot’s decision to prefer Robertson over the summer signing against Villa.

The journalist wrote: ‘Glad to see Andy Robertson come into the starting XI for his first Premier League start of the season. Given Milos Kerkez’s struggles, it has been a long time coming. But perhaps not a surprise, given the Scot was taken off prematurely in midweek.’

Robertson should hopefully make Liverpool more solid defensively

With Kerkez not quite making the impact that we’d have been hoping for and Liverpool enduring a dismal October, it’s no great surprise that Slot has opted for the proven experience of Robertson for what is – pardon the cliché – a must-win game.

Villa possess a considerable threat along their right flank in Evan Guessand and Matty Cash, with the latter scoring a sublime winner against Manchester City last weekend and the Ivory Coast winger netting in the recent Europa League defeat to Go Ahead Eagles.

If the Reds are to arrest their prolonged domestic losing run, they’ll need to be far more defensively secure than they’ve been in the past few weeks, and the experienced Scottish left-back should help in that regard.

Hopefully Robertson will justify Slot’s decision to start him ahead of Kerkez, who’ll ideally use it as motivation to work harder than ever in training and try to win back his place in the line-up.