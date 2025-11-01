Ryan Gravenberch delivers defiant message ahead of Liverpool’s huge week

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch believes unity and simplicity hold the key to turning our season around as we enter what he calls a “huge week” for the champions.

After missing three matches through injury, the Dutch midfielder has confirmed he’s fit and ready to return for Aston Villa’s visit, a game that kicks off a gruelling run against Real Madrid and then Manchester City.

“Yes, yes. I feel really confident,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “Yesterday I had a session, today as well. If everything is good, I will be there tomorrow.”

Gravenberch confident Liverpool can respond after difficult spell

The 23-year-old’s return couldn’t come at a better time, with Arne Slot confirming in his pre-match press conference that “Ryan trained with us yesterday” – a boost after injuries to Curtis Jones and Alexander Isak left us short in midfield options.

Also speaking from the AXA Training Centre, the Netherlands international was honest about the team’s mindset.

“Everyone around here, also the fans and us, need to go back to winning ways,” he said. “It will be a really tough game tomorrow but we prepare well and hopefully we can get the win.”

His words echo the resilience that defined last season’s title-winning run, at the start of this season Joleon Lescott described him as “arguably their best player” and praised how our No.38 “controls the tempo” of our play – a quality we’ve sorely missed in recent weeks.

Gravenberch issues rallying cry before Villa, Madrid and Man City

Asked how we turn around a run of four league defeats, the former Ajax man was direct.

“As a team we have to stick together,” he said. “Everyone has to stick together, do the basic things right again and see from there.”

He also stressed the need for perspective amid the pressure of this crucial run.

“It’s a huge week but the most important thing is to go game by game. That is Villa tomorrow and we have to be ready for that.”

Gravenberch’s focus on the fundamentals is exactly what we need to do ahead of three difficult and pivotal matches.

