(Video) How Mo Salah celebrated landmark 250th goal for Liverpool as Martinez blunder punished

Mo Salah became just the third man in Liverpool’s 133-year history to score 250 goals for the club when he fired the Reds in front against Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Only a few minute after Hugo Ekitike had a goal disallowed for offside, the Egyptian ensured that Arne Slot’s side would go in at half-time with a 1-0 lead, the first time they’ve been ahead in a Premier League match since beating Everton in September.

The champions were indebted to a fantastic reaction save from Giorgi Mamardashvili earlier in the first half to maintain parity, a moment which could prove even more pivotal if they go on to claim all three points tonight.

Salah pounces on Martinez error to reach 250 goals for Liverpool

The goal which took Salah to 250 for Liverpool wasn’t his most aesthetically ingenious, with the Reds’ number 11 pouncing upon a careless pass out from the back from Emiliano Martinez by promptly passing the ball into an unguaded net.

The Egyptian celebrated by pointing skyward as some of his teammates strolled over to congratulate him, an understated reaction to a moment of history, with the 33-year-old perhaps a little sheepish given how the Villa goalkeeper laid it on a plate for him.

Mo Salah is one of Liverpool’s all-time greats

Salah has been the recipient of stinging criticism from some pundits in recent weeks after he endured a six-match run without scoring, but he’s now found the net in consecutive Premier League games for Liverpool and is on five goals for the season now, second only to Ekitike in the Reds’ squad.

A player of his quality didn’t exactly require such charity from Martinez in first-half stoppage time, but he certainly wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to punish the Argentine and join Ian Rush and Roger Hunt in the 250 club for LFC.

That only three players have reached that illustrious milestone for the Merseyside club contextualises just how phenomenal the Egyptian has been throughout his time at Anfield, and why it was a no-brainer to extend his contract by another two years in April.

Salah’s loss of form over the past few weeks was temporary. His class as one of the greatest forwards of his generation, and one of the greatest in Liverpool Football Club’s history, is permanent.

