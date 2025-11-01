Slot tells fans what must change after tough start to season

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have seen a tough start to the 2025/26 season, and Arne Slot has been frank about the standards we must now restore.

In the official matchday programme ahead of the Premier League clash with Aston Villa, the Dutchman did not shy away from acknowledging recent poor results.

“No-one needs me to tell them that our recent run of form has been tough. In simple terms, it has not been good enough for this club or for our supporters,” he wrote via Liverpoolfc.com.

Slot stressed that while the current spell has been difficult, it is also an opportunity to focus on the quality within the squad and the work that can be done collectively to improve.

“It is never easy to emerge from a difficult spell… the only option is working as hard as ever, believing in one another and giving everything that we possibly can, whatever our role,” he added.

Slot on what must change to turn form around

The former Feyenoord coach highlighted that results are a reflection of both form and focus, urging the squad to stick together and recommit to basics.

He praised the effort at training, which is what we want to hear, and underlined the importance of fan support during challenging periods.

“Yes, we can and should be aware of the incredible atmospheres that are created when things are going well… but we should be equally aware – and appreciative of – the backing we get at difficult times.”

Liverpool are preparing for a pivotal week, beginning with Villa and followed by matches against Real Madrid and Manchester City, where every performance will be under scrutiny.

Slot’s programme notes emphasised that unity, effort, and focus will be critical – something we also saw before the Crystal Palace game.

Unai Emery has admitted Liverpool are very difficult to stop, even within this poor run of form, underlining the challenge for Villa this weekend.

How Liverpool will respond under Slot in crucial week

Slot’s message was clear: the Reds’ talent is unquestionable, but translating that into results requires resilience, belief, and working together as a team.

“Coming up we have a week in which we will face three big challenges… we will be trying to do it together with our supporters.”

This sets the tone for Anfield tonight, where Liverpool must respond in front of a home crowd that has seen us struggle defensively and offensively in recent weeks.

Fans can expect a Liverpool side determined to reclaim their best form, with the Dutchman’s emphasis on effort and togetherness providing the framework for the victories we need.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Aston Villa press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

