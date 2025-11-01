What Virgil van Dijk did to Ryan Gravenberch at full-time summed up midfielder’s masterclass

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch returned from injury in style with a masterclass performance in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The midfielder sat out the Reds’ last three matches before tonight, having twisted his ankle in the defeat to Manchester United a fortnight ago, and he immediately showed just how badly he was missed in the meantime.

The 23-year-old netted his third Premier League goal of the season in the 58th minute with a powerful shot which, admittedly with some help from a deflection off Pau Torres, had the beating of Emiliano Martinez.

Van Dijk acknowledges Gravenberch masterclass

Just after the final whistle, Virgil van Dijk made a beeline for his fellow Dutchman with a gesture which summed up just how brilliantly Liverpool’s number 38 played on his return to action.

Mail Sport journalist Dominic King posted (via X): ‘Virgil van Dijk has just walked over to Ryan Gravenberch and given him a high five, in recognition of his performance.

‘It should never be taken for granted what massive strides he has made in two years. Liverpool paid £34m to sign him. You’d get no change from £80m now.’

Liverpool look so much stronger with Gravenberch playing

Liverpool’s defence and attack has come in for plenty of criticism so far this season, but the midfield has largely been sound, and that’s in no small part because of Gravenberch, who indeed was superb tonight.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle handed him 8/10 in his post-match player ratings, writing that the 23-year-old ‘showed why he was missed when injured with an energetic performance, covering plenty of ground in midfield and plugging occasional gaps’, adding that his ‘willingness to shoot’ was rewarded with the goal.

The Dutchman was the Reds’ highest-rated player by Sofascore, having completed 90% of his passes, won three tackles and six out of his eight duels, made four interceptions and executed one key pass.

As King referenced, the £34m that LFC paid for Gravenberch two years ago has since been made to look like an absolute bargain, with our number 38 evolving into one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

If he can stay fit for the rest of the season, Liverpool should be on a far steadier keel than in recent weeks.