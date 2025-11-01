‘Stand up and be counted’ – Van Dijk’s rallying cry before Anfield showdown

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has sent a powerful message to supporters ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa, insisting every player “has to stand up and be counted” as the Reds look to turn around their poor run of form.

Writing in the official matchday programme (via Liverpoolfc.com), the Dutch centre-back admitted results have not been good enough and called for humility and togetherness as the team aim to respond at Anfield.

“You don’t need me to tell you what has been happening recently. Our results and performances have not been good enough, and it is up to us now to show our best side and work our way out of this difficult situation,” the skipper said.

Van Dijk emphasised belief in the squad’s quality and mentality, adding that everyone in the dressing room remains fully committed to putting things right.

“Everyone, myself included, has to stand up and be counted,” he added. “None of us likes what is happening, but believe me when I say I have full confidence in the quality and character of this team.”

Liverpool need response after Slot’s honest admission

Arne Slot was equally open in his own pre-match notes, admitting our form “has not been good enough for this club or our supporters” but promising to restore standards.

That message of unity has echoed around the AXA Training Centre all week.

it feels like a game where we need to get back to winning ways.

Van Dijk’s comments underline how determined the squad is to deliver a statement performance – not only for themselves but for the supporters who’ve stuck with them during a rare slump.

Anfield form and Villa challenge

Liverpool have won six of their last seven Premier League home games against Villa, scoring in all but one of the last 22 league meetings at Anfield.

Unai Emery’s side arrive in top form, aiming for a fifth straight victory, but history favours the Reds. Villa have lost their last 11 games against reigning champions, conceding 35 goals in the process.

Van Dijk summed up the mood perfectly.

“It starts with us and our performance levels, of course, but believe me when I say that you guys can play your part tonight also. We are going to need that atmosphere, that noise and that support for sure.”

Liverpool need two goals tonight to reach 350 league strikes against Villa, a record against any single opponent, and a draw or win would see Arne Slot reach 100 Premier League points as our head coach.

The message from the captain is clear: head down, work hard, stick together and get back on track.

