What Hugo Ekitike was spotted doing in second half vs Aston Villa was ridiculous

(Photos by Carl Recine & Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike dazzled the Anfield crowd with another wonderful piece of footwork reminiscent of former Liverpool striker Bobby Firmino.

The Merseysiders got back on track with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The French international was a few inches away from opening the scoring, having seen his close-range header ruled out for offside.

Hugo Ekitike trickery reminds Liverpool of Bobby Firmino

For the record, we’re of the mind that Ekitike looks like an even more ruthless finisher than his Brazilian counterpart.

Not to take anything away from Bobby’s still impressive haul of 111 goals for Liverpool during his stay in Merseyside! That’s made all the more impressive by the fact our ex-number nine was notoriously selfless in his gameplay.

But we digress! One fellow supporter watching the game spotted a moment of trickery from our summer signing that evoked memories of Firmino at Anfield.

Bence Bocsak shared the clip in question on X (formerly Twitter), which showcases a deft flick to find the path of the advancing Alexis Mac Allister.

🇫🇷 Hugo Ekitike is so good at playing with his back to goal. One of the reasons why is because he can do flicks like this. Reminds me of Bobby Firmino ✨pic.twitter.com/9WlylUMvEa — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) November 2, 2025

What does Ekitike offer Arne Slot’s men?

It’s yet another reminder that Liverpool didn’t beat Newcastle to the signing purely for the sake of addressing output.

Hugo Ekitike offers great movement on and off the ball, he can manoeuvre himself in and out of tight spaces, his finishing is solid and improving, and there’s a level of innate flair you simply can’t teach.

Three goals in 581 minutes of Premier League action doesn’t yet scream top-flight excellence, but the bigger picture suggests the recruitment team have made another top signing this summer.

Hugo Ekitike stats in the Premier League 581 minutes 3 goals 1 assist 6.88/10 average rating

* Hugo Ekitike’s Premier League stats for Liverpool in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

For starters, a dribble success rate of 1.7 per 90 (57.9%) puts him amongst the elite ball-carriers amongst his positional peers in the league.

Indeed, in a team that started strongly but has since been somewhat dysfunctional (barring the latest victory over Villa), the former Frankfurt hitman has been one of the season’s shining lights.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile