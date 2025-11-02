What Harvey Elliott posted during Liverpool vs Aston Villa game amid latest absence

(Photos by Stu Forster & Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott was spotted posting online during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

The Premier League encounter saw the Englishman miss out on the encounter entirely as the Reds got back to winning ways.

Goals provided by Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah pushed Arne Slot’s men back into the top four.

Elliott joined the Villans on loan in the summer, with the agreement including an obligation to buy.

What did Harvey Elliott post during Liverpool vs Aston Villa

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder jumped onto Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the game mid-action.

To be clear, the scoreline was level with only 17 minutes on the clock, as Elliott posted a couple of love heart emojis.

A fair show of neutrality towards his parent club and the outfit he could yet end up joining permanently come the summer transfer window.

Why wasn’t Elliott playing against Liverpool?

The rules around loan deals meant that the 22-year-old was ineligible to face his parent club.

However, putting that aside, Harvey Elliott has still struggled to accrue regular minutes under Unai Emery in the 2025/26 season.

Harvey Elliott stats 5 appearances 168 minutes 1 goal

* Harvey Elliott stats at Aston Villa in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

Villa staff have, despite that, been reportedly impressed with what they’ve seen from the young footballer.

But that’s hardly been reflected in his match minutes so far this season, which is hardly encouraging as far as hitting the 10 appearances target is concerned.

There’s a long season ahead, of course, and we’re all too aware at Anfield of Elliott’s talents and ability.

Is there space at Liverpool?

The picture doesn’t look any prettier for the Young Lions star over in Merseyside, given the multiplicity of top midfielders in Slot’s squad.

There’s perhaps an argument to be made that Harvey would be particularly suitable as backup to the profile Florian Wirtz offers.

Liverpool midfielders Minutes Dominik Szoboszlai 1,260 Florian Wirtz 948 Ryan Gravenberch 844 Alexis Mac Allister 726 Curtis Jones 631 Wataru Endo 235

* Liverpool midfielders ranked by minutes played (in all competitions) in the 2025/26 season (Transfermarkt)

However, one gets the impression that the footballer is very keen on securing a more regular supply of minutes in the English top-flight.

He’s unlikely to get that at Liverpool, but things clearly need to change, given he’s currently on fewer minutes than Wataru Endo.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile