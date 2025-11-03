Bobby Firmino admits what he really thinks of Liverpool’s new strike force

Image via @AlsaddSC on X

He might be thousands of miles from Merseyside, but Roberto Firmino has proved once again that Liverpool never really leaves you.

In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, the 34-year-old admitted he still follows us closely and had plenty to say about our new attacking partnership of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

The Brazilian, now playing for Al-Sadd in Qatar, reflected on his eight trophy-laden years at Anfield and shared some advice for the forwards now leading our line.

“They’ve already proved that they’re top-class players,” said the former No.9.

“I didn’t know Ekitike before he joined Frankfurt. He’s already shown his potential with goals and performances and seems to have a lot of desire to become a historic player for the club.

“I wish them both the best. It’s only the beginning of their time at Liverpool.”

Firmino’s Liverpool memories still burn bright

Even while enjoying a new chapter in Qatar, Firmino’s love for Liverpool shines through.

“Yes, of course [I still follow Liverpool],” he said. “They had a good start to the season, now they’ve suffered a drop in performance, but I’m sure they’ll soon be back with everything they’ve got to compete for all the trophies.”

It’s that enduring connection that makes his words resonate so deeply. Few embodied Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool quite like Bobby did – 362 games, 111 goals, 72 assists, and endless selflessness in red.

His reflections come as Alexander Isak missed pre-Real Madrid training, leaving a question mark over his fitness, while Hugo Ekitike dazzled the Anfield crowd with footwork reminiscent of Firmino himself in the 2–0 win over Aston Villa.

A Liverpool icon’s message from afar

As Firmino put it, he’s “very grateful” for what Liverpool gave him and still dreams of playing for Brazil again, even while chasing success in the Qatar Stars League.

10 years on from arriving as an unknown from Hoffenheim, the man who became our Bobby still watches, still cares, and still bleeds Liverpool red – even under Doha’s desert sun.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile