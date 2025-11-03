“He’s going to go back” – Bobby Firmino has made an intriguing prediction about Jurgen Klopp

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bobby Firmino has made an intriguing prediction regarding his former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

It’s now been 18 months since the German ended his near decade-long reign in the Anfield dugout and stepped away from coaching to take a career break and subsequently assume a new role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull.

The 58-year-old managed the Brazilian forward for all but the first few months of his eight years on Merseyside, and the Al Sadd player believes that his former boss will eventually go back into the coalface of club management.

Firmino believes Klopp will go back into management

In an interview with Flashscore, Firmino reflected with pride on his memories of working under Klopp and hasn’t ruled out a return to the dugout for the ex-Liverpool manager.

The 34-year-old said: “He was the best manager I’ve ever had. The memories I still have are incredible. I’m grateful to have worked alongside him.

“I learnt a lot from him, and I think I was able to repay him for what he expected of me. I think he’s taking a break; I think he’s going to go back to coaching a club. Whether it’s Liverpool, only he can say.”

Will Klopp take up another role in club management?

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Klopp refused to rule out the possibility of a return to Anfield if the opportunity were to arise in the future, albeit with the admission that he doesn’t miss the daily ins and out of being a manager.

At the time of his bombshell announcement that he was stepping down from Liverpool in 2024, the German confessed that he was ‘running out of energy’, having been involved in management almost non-stop for 23 years.

Firmino knows the 58-year-old better than almost anyone in football – nobody has played more matches under him than the Brazilian’s 355 (Transfermarkt) – so for him to claim that our former boss will return to his former profession means that his words should be taken seriously.

We wouldn’t completely dismiss the possibility of Klopp becoming a manager again, although we imagine that he’d only do so if he 100% felt that it’s the right opportunity for him. A man of his CV can call the shots and won’t have to rush into any arbitrary coaching position.

The German could still have so much to offer to whichever club might be fortunate enough to tempt him out of ‘retirement’. In the meantime, we’re glad that Liverpool hired a top-class successor in Arne Slot to continue his predecessor’s exceptional work.