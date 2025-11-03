“We haven’t talked yet…” – Liverpool regular says no discussions have been held over new deal

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has dismissed reports over a potential new contract offer from the club but insisted that he’s ‘happy’ at Anfield.

In September, Alex Crook reported that the Merseyside hierarchy were prepared to reward Ryan Gravenberch with a long-term deal as a ‘reflection of his importance to the team’, even though his existing agreement runs to June 2028.

The midfielder has again been one of the Reds’ key players this season, capitalising on the greater positional freedom granted to him by Arne Slot (and some sage advice from his father) to score three goals, a tally bettered by only three teammates so far in the current campaign.

Gravenberch shuts down contract question

The 23-year-old spoke to the media on Monday afternoon in a press conference ahead of the Champions League clash against Real Madrid tomorrow night, and he was asked about the aforementioned contract reports and whether he’s inclined to commit his long-term future to Liverpool.

Gravenberch replied (via Liverpool Echo): “Obviously I am happy here so we have to see. We haven’t talked yet but we will see.”

Liverpool have more urgent contractual matters to sort out first

With the Dutchman still having nearly three years left on his current deal, and many of his teammates seeing their contracts end sooner (Transfermarkt), there are other negotiations which’d appear to be of more pressing urgency for the Anfield hierarchy.

The midfielder is currently earning £150,000 per week in L4, a salary exceeded by only seven other Liverpool players (Capology), so his existing terms are somewhat indicative of his importance to Slot’s squad.

Gravenberch will be 26 at the end of his current contract, and barring an alarming and unlikely drop-off in the meantime (or an unwanted approach from a European giant), it seems inevitable that he’ll be offered a lucrative long-term deal on Merseyside.

For Richard Hughes, the greater immediate priority will be to try and broker extensions for Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, both of whom will be free agents next summer as things stand.

When the contract situation of our number 38 becomes a more urgent matter, we’d like to think that the Liverpool hierarchy will be proactive in ensuring that he commits to the Reds for many more years yet.