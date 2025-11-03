‘Got it wrong’ – Ex-PGMOL chief slams Stuart Attwell decision in Liverpool’s win on Saturday

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A former PGMOL chief executive has claimed that Stuart Attwell got one big decision wrong in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The Reds deservedly claimed a long-overdue Premier League victory thanks to goals from Mo Salah and Ryan Gravenberch, and there was also a first clean sheet in 11 matches across all competitions for Arne Slot’s side.

The only minor grievance on the night was that Amadou Onana avoided a red card for grabbing Alexis Mac Allister around the throat whilst the visitors were preparing to take a corner kick, with the former Everton midfielder being booked by the referee.

Hackett: Attwell should’ve sent off Onana for neck grab

Keith Hackett was unequivocal in his insistence that any player putting their hands on an opponent above shoulder height should instantly been sent off and claimed that, in addition to Attwell getting it wrong, VAR should’ve recommended a pitchside review.

The former PGMOL chief told Football Insider: “I’m quite clear that when a player puts his hands on the throat or face of an opponent, that is an act of violence.

“I know some at the PGMOL think there has to be excessive force. They probably want to see the guy nearly put in the hospital, but that shouldn’t be the case. We’re playing football. When I was the boss, I was clear that this should be an instant red card.

“It’s clearly now been watered down because they’re not applying it. They don’t understand how much of a deterrent it can be in these situations.

“Given VAR intervention, I’m a little bit surprised that the referee wasn’t sent over to the monitor to make a decision. That is the very minimum that I would expect. I think they’ve got it wrong.”

Attwell let Onana off lightly

We don’t want to see players being sent off undeservedly, but Onana could’ve had no complaints if Attwell had shown him a red card for grabbing Mac Allister at neck height on Saturday.

That the referee booked the Villa midfielder confirmed that he’d seen the incident, and we agree with Hackett that a dismissal would’ve been merited, even though the Liverpool man did go to ground easily.

The inconsistency of officials’ decision-making was laid bare a few minutes later as Dominik Szoboszlai and Unai Emery were both shown a yellow card over a harmless dispute near the visitors’ technical area, one which certainly didn’t warrant the same sanction as Onana’s indiscretion.

It also brings to mind the frustration of seeing Hugo Ekitike sent off for a second booking when removing his shirt in celebrating his late winner against Southampton in September.

By the letter of the law it was the correct decision, but it doesn’t feel right that he walked when far more dangerous offences (e.g. Rodrigo Bentancur’s challenge on Reece James on Saturday) receive a lesser punishment.

Thankfully, Attwell’s decision not to dismiss Onana didn’t have any bearing on the final result, although it brings Premier League officiating into the spotlight yet again.