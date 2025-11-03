Arne Slot issues Alexander Isak injury update as three players ruled out for Real Madrid clash

Images via Liverpool FC on YouTube and Carl Recine/Getty Images

Arne Slot has confirmed the absences of three Liverpool players through injury for the Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Earlier today, Paul Joyce provided Reds fans with mixed news from the squad’s training session in Kirkby, with Curtis Jones among those involved but Alexander Isak conspicuous by his absence.

Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong are also among those who missed the weekend win over Aston Villa, with the latter admitting on social media that his current layoff is ‘really annoying’.

Slot issues Liverpool injury updates ahead of Real Madrid clash

Slot addressed the media on Monday in his press conference ahead of the Real Madrid fixture, and he provided injury updates on the Swedish striker, Dutch right-back and Brazilian goalkeeper.

The Liverpool head coach said (via liverpoolfc.com): “All three are not available for tomorrow. Jeremie and Alisson will both also not be available for Sunday [v Manchester City].

“With Alex, we have to wait and see. He’s definitely not starting on Sunday, but maybe he can be involved in the squad. He is still not training with the team, so we have to wait and see.”

Isak’s injury absence feels particularly frustrating

It comes as no great surprise to hear that Alisson and Frimpong won’t return this side of the November international break, and although Slot is holding out hope that Isak can play some part against Man City, the news on the £125m marksman is still frustrating.

Our number 1 has missed the past five weeks through injury, but hopefully the upcoming pause to the season will offer him the time that he needs in order to be ready to face Nottingham Forest in our first match back on the 22nd of this month.

In recent days, Lewis Steele had indicated that Frimpong is likely to be sidelined until early December, so it always seemed highly unlikely that the Dutchman would be available for the Real Madrid and Man City games this week.

Isak is another summer signing to have had a bit of a stop-start beginning to his Liverpool career, having only regained full fitness before incurring a groin problem in the win over Eintracht Frankfurt a fortnight ago.

Let’s hope that he’ll at least be fit enough to make the bench next Sunday – just to have him as an option to call upon would be hugely welcome, particularly with the presence of a certain Erling Haaland in Pep Guardiola’s line-up.