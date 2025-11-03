Paul Joyce shares mixed injury news from Liverpool training session ahead of Real Madrid clash

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

There was mixed news on the injury front for Liverpool today ahead of the Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Although Ryan Gravenberch returned from a twisted ankle to score in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, the Reds achieved the result despite the absences of several first-team players, including Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong.

Arne Slot also had to do without Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones on Saturday after previously indicating that they were ‘99.9% sure’ not to play, although it now looks as though one of those could return to face Los Blancos tomorrow.

Paul Joyce provides Liverpool injury update after Monday training

On Monday lunchtime, Paul Joyce took to X with an injury update for Liverpool fans from the Reds’ training session in Kirkby earlier today.

The Times journalist reported: ‘Alexander Isak misses Liverpool training ahead of Real Madrid. Curtis Jones back with [the] group.’

Good news on Jones but Isak injury frustration set to continue

The frustration looks set to continue for the Swedish striker, who’s had a bit of a false start to his LFC career since his record-breaking transfer from Newcastle two months ago.

Having had to build up his fitness throughout his first few weeks at Anfield, he’d only just begun playing 90-minute matches when he was forced off with a groin injury at half-time in the win over Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

At least the Manchester City game not taking place until next Sunday gives him that bit more recovery time to be fit for the Etihad Stadium clash, but his likely absence for tomorrow night represents another missed opportunity for Isak.

Thankfully the news on Jones seems more promising, with the 24-year-old looking set to bolster Liverpool’s options against Real Madrid after training today.

Given how well the midfield trio of Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai played on Saturday, we imagine that Slot will opt for continuity for tomorrow. Still, to have our number 17 available would certainly be a welcome boost, especially given how well he’d been playing in recent weeks.

The Reds boss is expected to provide a more comprehensive update on both Isak and Jones when he speaks to the media in his pre-match press conference later this afternoon.