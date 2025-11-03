“It’s really annoying” – Jeremie Frimpong speaks out after Liverpool injury blow

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Few things frustrate a footballer more than being forced to watch from the sidelines and Jeremie Frimpong has made it clear how tough that’s been for him.

The Dutch full-back, who joined us from Bayer Leverkusen for £30 million in the summer, gave a short but honest update on TikTok when asked how he’s coping with his current injury.

“Hi, of course it’s upsetting,” he said. “As a footballer, it’s not a nice thing to go through, but it’s part of the job, you know. So yeah, the answer to that is it’s really, really annoying… but it’s life.”

Frimpong’s honesty offers hope for Liverpool supporters

Frimpong’s words follow recent reports from Mail Sport’s Lewis Steele, who wrote that the right-back faces around six weeks out, with early December marked as the most likely return date.

That means the 24-year-old is expected to miss huge games against Real Madrid and Manchester City, as well as a Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven.

Former Rangers boss Ally McCoist voiced similar concern on commentary during our clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, saying he feared Frimpong’s absence could be out for up to six weeks.

The injury came at a frustrating time for our No.30, who’d been given more chances in Arne Slot’s setup – linking well with Florian Wirtz on the right-hand side.

Liverpool’s resilience tested ahead of key fixtures

With Frimpong unavailable, our boss will likely continue with Conor Bradley, whilst Joe Gomez and Calvin Ramsay wait in the wings.

The Reds returned to victory this weekend, sealed by goals from Mo Salah and Ryan Gravenberch, lifting us to third in the Premier League and providing the perfect boost heading into this crucial stretch.

Still, Frimpong’s frustration is understandable. He came to Anfield to make a difference, not to sit in the stands.

But in showing that he’s hurting, he’s also showing what it means to play for Liverpool – to want to fight, to contribute, and to come back stronger.

When he does return, you sense he’ll be desperate to make up for lost time.

You can view Frimpong’s comments via his TikTok account:

