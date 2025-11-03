5 dribbles completed: Club-record signing impressed in front of Liverpool scouts on Saturday

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly had scouts present at one Premier League match over the weekend to keep tabs on a 22-year-old winger.

The Reds are seemingly still on the lookout for attacking reinforcements despite investing heavily in their forward line over the summer, with approximately £320m spent on acquiring Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and club-record signing Alexander Isak (Sky Sports).

Fulham also broke their transfer record earlier this year when they brought in Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported £34.6m (BBC Sport), and despite only making one top-flight so far in west London, he appears to be eliciting attention from domestic rivals.

Liverpool chief scout watched Kevin on Saturday

According to Football Insider (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool chief scout Barry Hunter was at Craven Cottage on Saturday to watch Marco Silva’s side thrash Wolves 3-0, bringing an end to Vitor Pereira’s managerial reign with the latter.

The report claims that the Anfield employee was at the game to keep tabs on Kevin, who was handed his first Premier League start at the weekend but is believed to have caught the eye of LFC chiefs with his early performances for the Cottagers.

It’s understood that the Reds’ hierarchy have been impressed with his dribbling and ball-carrying ability, as well as his capability of operating on either wing.

Kevin impressed in front of Liverpool eyes

The Brazilian forward turned in a strong performance with Liverpool watching, having won seven duels, completed 85% of his passes and succeeded with five dribbles (Sofascore), albeit against a Wolves side who’ve been in dreadful form and are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

George Rossiter of Fulhamish was thoroughly impressed by the 22-year-old, who was ‘exciting to watch’ and ‘makes life so difficult for any defender he comes up against’, while also noting the winger’s ‘willingness to track back’ and support Ryan Sessegnon behind him on the left flank.

Hunter is sure to have taken some positive notes on Kevin from Saturday, and we expect that he’ll be watched a few more times over the coming weeks and months.

At the moment, he wouldn’t be ready to make an immediate splash at Liverpool – a record of 18 goals in 77 senior career appearances doesn’t mark him out as the most prolific of forwards, and he remains a largely unproven quantity in the Premier League.

He’d probably be a squad player at best under Arne Slot, but his eye-catching display against Wolves will likely merit further visits to Craven Cottage by the Reds’ scouting staff.