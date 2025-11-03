What Salah uploaded before Real Madrid says everything about his Liverpool mindset

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

It was just one image, but it spoke volumes about where Liverpool’s focus is right now.

On Sunday night, 48 hours before we face Real Madrid at Anfield, Mo Salah uploaded a gym selfie to his Instagram story – a quiet, powerful signal of intent from our No.11.

Salah’s post shows where Liverpool’s heads are

After ending our difficult run with a 2–0 win over Aston Villa, a match where Salah netted his 250th Liverpool goal, the Egyptian forward gave fans another glimpse of his mentality.

There was no caption, no sponsor tag, and no music, just Salah surrounded by weights, putting in the hard work away from his teammates.

It’s the kind of understated message we’ve come to expect from him – all work, no noise.

And it comes at the perfect time. The win over Villa might have steadied the ship, but with Real Madrid and Manchester City both coming up this week, the challenge only gets tougher.

Salah’s image suggested that he, at least, is fully locked in for what’s ahead.

We’ve seen before how his social media moments can reflect where Liverpool are at as a team.

When he quietly met Steven Gerrard after hitting his 250th goal, it reminded everyone what this club means to him. And his recent online behaviour, continues that same pattern of focus and reflection.

Liverpool’s leader through silence and effort

Salah’s choice to let actions speak louder than words fits perfectly with the mentality we’ve needed under Arne Slot.

After Wayne Rooney questioned leadership within the squad last week, this feels like the perfect counter – not in quotes or press conferences, but in effort and example.

Salah’s strike against Aston Villa not only secured the three points but brought him level with Wayne Rooney for most goal involvements for a single club in Premier League history (276).

Now, with Real Madrid arriving in town, it feels like our talisman is sending a message – not just to opponents, but to us: Liverpool are back in work mode.

You can view Salah’s post via his Instagram page:

