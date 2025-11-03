After meeting Gerrard, Salah’s latest X post will have fans saying the same thing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s record-breaker might have finally smiled again – but Mo Salah’s latest social media post is still making supporters wonder what’s going on.

The Egyptian forward shared his first post on X since mid-October, posing alongside his daughter after what appeared to be a family drawing session.

There was no caption, no Liverpool badge, and no sign of the usual post-match celebration but for the first time in weeks, Salah looked relaxed.

Salah hits 250 goals but stays quiet

His return to social media came just after scoring his 250th goal for Liverpool in the 2–0 win over Aston Villa, a result that finally ended our four-match Premier League losing streak.

Despite the landmark moment, the 33-year-old chose not to celebrate wildly, simply pointing to the sky and then jogging back to the halfway line after tapping into an open net.

That strike made Salah only the third player in club history to reach the 250 mark, joining Roger Hunt and Ian Rush.

Yet the muted celebration caught attention, especially after weeks of speculation around his mood and future.

Meeting Gerrard and returning to X

After the final whistle, Salah was spotted sharing a moment with Steven Gerrard, something that reminded us all what Liverpool means to him.

His quiet post now, without any mention of Liverpool, continues the subtle pattern that first sparked discussion last week.

In his previous social media change, the winger removed his Liverpool-themed header and profile image, which many read as a signal of frustration.

Still, it’s worth noting Salah has now scored in consecutive matches, with two goals in two games suggesting he’s rediscovering the rhythm that’s defined his Anfield legacy.

While some may overanalyse every upload, what matters most for us is what happens next on the pitch.

Right now, Liverpool need our No.11 focused and firing, especially with Real Madrid and Manchester City up next.

You can view Salah’s post via his X account:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile