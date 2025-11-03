Liverpool fans may be shocked to learn where 2020 PL champ has now turned up in search for new club

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

One member of the Liverpool squad which won the Premier League in 2019/20 has returned to England in search of a new club…and his latest appearance might raise a few eyebrows on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of his third season at Anfield in 2017/18, and the midfielder went on to became an English, European and world champion in his six years with the Reds, along with winning both domestic cups.

Upon leaving LFC in 2023, he spent two seasons with Besiktas, who were keen to reduce his wages this summer before he was ultimately released in August, since which time he’s been a free agent.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in England

The former Liverpool man has now been spotted back in England at one of his former clubs – but it isn’t the one with whom he won the Premier League five years ago.

Sky Sports shared footage [via GOAL] of Oxlade-Chamberlain training with Arsenal’s under-21 squad, having left the Gunners to join the Reds in 2017, with the 32-year-old returning to London to maintain his fitness as he searches for a new club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had some memorable contributions at Liverpool

At surface level it might seem surprising for an ex-LFC player to pitch up at one of our biggest rivals, although the midfielder was at both clubs for the same length of time (six years).

It’s still unlikely that he’ll sign with Arsenal for a second spell at the club, unless he were to join on a similar basis to that which sees 36-year-old Jay Spearing playing with Liverpool’s under-21 side as an overage player whilst simultaneously working as a coach elsewhere in the academy.

Oxlade-Chamberlain produced some memorable moments in his time at Anfield, such as his thundering strike against Manchester City in the Champions League and a long-range effort in the 5-5 Carabao Cup thriller against the Gunners in October 2019.

At 32, there’s still time enough for him to write a few more chapters in his top-level career, and it’ll be fascinating to see where he goes next. His contributions throughout the Klopp era ensure that he’ll always be warmly welcomed back on Merseyside.