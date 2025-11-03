Ex-Red’s comments on Trent show just how out of touch he is with Liverpool fans

Image via @realmadriden on X

Some pundits just don’t get it and Stephen Warnock’s latest comments about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Anfield return prove exactly that.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the former Liverpool left-back said he “really hopes [Trent] gets a good reception” when he walks out for Real Madrid on Tuesday night, insisting “he doesn’t deserve a mixed reception” and that he “was an incredible servant to the club.”

Warnock’s plea for Trent reception misses the point

The problem isn’t about service. It’s about what came after.

When someone we once sang “the Scouser in our team” for, runs down their contract to leave on the cheap, learns Spanish before the deal is even done, and calls Madrid their “dream come true”, expecting a warm welcome feels tone-deaf at best.

Warnock claimed Liverpool fans “have to respect those opinions” and that Trent “wanted to challenge himself” but the truth is, we’ve seen legends handle Madrid’s interest differently before.

Steven Gerrard said no when the same club came knocking. That’s the difference between ambition and allegiance.

Speaking with Amazon Prime Sport, Trent’s line about “feelings not changing” towards Liverpool didn’t land the way he thought it would.

If anything, it made what’s coming at Anfield even more inevitable.

Liverpool ready for emotional Anfield night

Trent is part of the confirmed Real Madrid squad, meaning there’s no hiding from what’s waiting when he steps back onto our pitch.

And while some, like Warnock, may still want to see a polite applause – the rest of us know that’s not how it works.

We’ve just watched our side beat Aston Villa 2-0 to end a miserable run of form, thanks to Mo Salah’s 250th Liverpool goal and Ryan Gravenberch’s deflected strike – proof that this team, and these fans, always move forward together.

Tuesday night won’t be about hate. It’ll be about honesty, the kind that defines this club.

Because if Warnock thinks Trent’s reception will be warm, he’s forgotten what we expect from one of our own and what happens when they walks away.

