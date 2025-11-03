‘No matter what’ – Trent’s message to Liverpool fans will only make Anfield’s reaction louder

Pictures via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube

Some might say he’s trying to make peace, but Trent Alexander-Arnold’s latest words ahead of his Anfield return have only poured fuel on the fire.

Trent speaks before Anfield return

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport before Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid, the 27-year-old insisted his “feelings won’t change” towards Liverpool – no matter how he’s received.

“No matter what, my feelings won’t change towards Liverpool,” he said. “I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime and no matter how I am received, that won’t change.”

For us, that line says everything and nothing at the same time.

The right-back might still say he loves the club, but actions speak louder than words.

Running down his contract to leave on the cheap, while already fluent in Spanish months before his exit, told its own story.

From local hero to enemy at Anfield

This isn’t a normal return. It’s a former vice-captain, a Scouser, walking back into the ground he once dreamed of leading for life – now wearing the white of Real Madrid.

He claims he’ll “always be a fan of the club”, that he’ll “never celebrate” if he scores, and that his “love” for Liverpool remains.

But that doesn’t erase how it ended. Posters questioning his loyalty were plastered around Anfield in his final weeks, and we all remember why.

Steven Gerrard once admitted Madrid asked him to engineer his way out to make a deal easier. Gerrard said no. Trent said yes.

That’s the difference between a legend and someone who chose themselves over what was supposed to be their club and their city.

Tuesday night won’t be about hate. It’ll be about hurt. The boos won’t come from bitterness, but from heartbreak. Because if he truly was one of us – he’d never have left in the first place.

