‘Lazy criticism’ – Van Dijk fires back after Rooney questions Liverpool leadership

Virgil van Dijk has responded in typically measured fashion after being accused of not showing enough leadership during the Reds’ recent poor run of form.
Van Dijk sends a message to Wayne Rooney
Speaking after the 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield, Virgil van Dijk dismissed Wayne Rooney’s comments as “lazy criticism” and said the team’s response on the pitch was proof they remain united under Arne Slot.
“I didn’t hear him last year,” the Dutch defender told BBC Sport.
“It doesn’t hurt me. Obviously, he’s a legend, a big player of the game, but I feel that comment is just, I would say, a bit of a lazy criticism. It’s easy to blame the other players, but he knows we do it together.”
The Reds’ win over Villa, secured by Mo Salah’s 250th goal for the club and Ryan Gravenberch’s deflected strike, ended a four-game losing streak and lifted us back into third place in the Premier League table.
Van Dijk stands firm as Liverpool rediscover rhythm
Van Dijk’s calm but clear response summed up the spirit that helped us win the Premier League last season.
For all the outside noise, the 34-year-old insists there’s no panic inside the dressing room.
“We all felt we can work our way out of this,” he added. “It’s not a guarantee, but as long as we believe, stay humble and keep working, we can do it. And we all have that feeling.”
Rooney, speaking on his podcast, has since stood by his remarks: “I’ve got full respect for Virgil. I think he’s a fantastic player. My job now as a pundit is to give my opinions on what I feel”.
Liverpool, now level on points with Bournemouth and just one behind Manchester City, travel to the Etihad next weekend after hosting Real Madrid on Tuesday night – a huge week that could shape Slot’s second season in charge.
It was only a week ago that questions about our leadership were swirling, but this performance felt like the answer on the pitch.
Salah’s landmark strike and Van Dijk’s post-match defiance remind everyone what this team still is – proud, together, and far from finished.
A fair riposte to Mr. Rooney, Virgil.
Can’t think, given Wayne’s allegiances why he would take such a p.o.v.
Maybe a journalist has asked him ?
Sounds like Wayne’s taken an opportunity, with the Reds’ recent dip in form to play some poker-faced bants at LFC.
Deep down he knows class is permanent as long as such can go back the other way and doesn’t get out of hand…
I suspect his continuing success with his impressionable youngster-aimed podcast might depend upon it…
By it’s very nature, Wayne’s podcast is going to be a projection of Wayne’s character, neph.
He isn’t doing a Chappers on MotD (A fair neutral as the anchorman – Man Utd fan btw).
One’ll never take the cheeky Evertonian/MU influence out of Wayne, and one wouldn’t want to.
One also can’t deny the maturity he’s gained from all the good influencers in his career (and his wife) since THAT goal vs. Arsenal.
I guess we’ll have to see how constructive, frequent, chronic and specifically targeted his bants develops, ian.
It isn’t as if he’s using anonymity on a computer console or “avataring”.
He knows that he is accountable.