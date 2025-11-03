Xabi Alonso confirms squad as Madrid pair prepare for emotional Anfield reunion

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

For most of us, this fixture was already big enough but with both Xabi Alonso and Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to Anfield – it’s about to feel very different.

As confirmed via realmadrid.com, the Spanish giants have named their travelling squad for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash, and it includes both the former Liverpool midfielder and the defender who left Merseyside for Madrid in the summer.

Real Madrid confirm travelling squad for Anfield

Alonso’s side trained at Valdebebas this morning before flying to England, with their session including pressing drills, tactical work and finishing practice.

Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal were absent through injury, while teenager Mastantuono worked individually indoors.

The 22-man squad includes Mbappe, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Endrick and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and lands in Liverpool later today.

Real Madrid squad: Courtois, Lunin, Gonzalez; Militao, Trent, Asencio, Carreras, Fran Garcia, Mendy, Huijsen; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos; Vini Jr, Endrick, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim.

For Alonso, it’s another emotional return to the ground where he helped inspire us to that unforgettable Istanbul night in 2005.

For Trent, it’s the opposite – a walk back into the place he once called home, now wearing the shirt that used to be his dream opponent’s.

Liverpool prepare for emotional Anfield night

This follows Trent’s interview with Amazon Prime Video Sport, where he said “No matter what, my feelings won’t change towards Liverpool” – comments that only deepened the anticipation for what’s coming when his name is read out at Anfield.

Meanwhile, there’s mixed news on our own squad ahead of the game, with Paul Joyce’s injury update confirming Curtis Jones’ return but another setback for Alexander Isak, who missed Monday’s training session at Kirkby.

Whatever happens, Tuesday night won’t just be about points or qualification.

It’ll be about two men who once wore our red walking back into our ground – one as a legend, the other as a reminder that loyalty in football doesn’t always last forever.

