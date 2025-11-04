Spanish media drop pre-match hint as to whether Alexander-Arnold will start against Liverpool

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back at Anfield for Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against Liverpool tonight, but it remains unclear just how much of a part he’ll play in the match itself.

It pits the 27-year-old against his former side for the first time since his acrimonious departure from Merseyside at the end of last season, when he effectively ran down his contract and left his boyhood club for a comparative pittance.

The right-back could be in for a hostile reception from the home fans in L4 after that soap opera earlier in the year, although he has taken the time to leave a poignant and heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota at the area of remembrance outside the stadium.

Is Alexander-Arnold likely to start at Anfield tonight?

When the starting line-ups are confirmed 75 minutes before kick-off tonight, there’ll be plenty of eyes will be on the Real Madrid team sheet to see if Alexander-Arnold is featured.

Spanish outlet Marca has predicted the likely starting XI for Los Blancos, and it doesn’t include the ex-Liverpool defender, with Federico Valverde instead named as the probable selection at right-back.

Similar to Dominik Szoboszlai, the Uruguayan is naturally a midfielder but has frequently been deployed on the right-hand side of defence this season.

Marca’s predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe.

Liverpool know all about Alexander-Arnold’s strengths and weaknesses

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t actually played since incurring a hamstring injury in Real Madrid’s opening Champions League match against Marseille in September, although he’s been included in their last two matchday squads after recovering from that layoff (Transfermarkt).

The 27-year-old will no doubt be desperate to start on his return to Anfield, and Liverpool should have no reason to be fearful if our former vice-captain is included in Xabi Alonso’s XI.

Cody Gakpo will be fully aware of the right-back’s strengths and weaknesses, having been a teammate of his for two-and-a-half seasons, and the Reds winger will have a very strong idea on how to exploit Los Blancos’ number 12 if he’s in the visitors’ line-up tonight.

The media spotlight will be trained on Alexander-Arnold, but Arne Slot will be imploring this side to pay close attention to every Real Madrid player, especially the massively in-form Kylian Mbappe, who’s already netted 18 times for his club this term.

Whatever the away team’s starting XI might be, Liverpool will need to be at their absolute best to pull off a repeat of their 2-0 win in the sides’ previous meeting 12 months ago.