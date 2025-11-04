‘They have to be favourites…’ – Steve Nicol gives Liverpool v Real Madrid prediction

Image via ESPN FC

Steve Nicol has called for Liverpool to deliver a convincing ‘performance’ when they welcome Real Madrid to Anfield in the Champions League tonight.

The Reds had lost six out of seven matches in all competitions before defeating Aston Villa 2-0 at the weekend in a vastly improved display which provided a timely morale boost ahead of the visit of Xabi Alonso’s side.

Los Blancos have been in imperious form this season, winning 13 of the 14 games they’ve played thus far and scoring 34 goals in the process, just over half of which have come from the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.

Nicol gives Liverpool v Real Madrid prediction

Nicol was among the pundits previewing tonight’s match for ESPN FC, and he outlined what his former club must do if they’re to get a result against the 15-time European champions.

The Scot said: “I don’t think there’s any question – Real Madrid have to be favourites, whether this is at Anfield or not. They have to be favourites with the way they’re playing and the way Liverpool are playing.

“I’m looking for a performance. I’m looking for the frontline to be direct and exciting and make better decisions, but I’m also looking for the back four to get together and be as one, be a unit. They’re gonna have to against Real Madrid with the firepower they’ve got, particularly Mbappe. For me, this is about the performance.”

When pressed for a score prediction, Nicol replied: “2-1 to Real Madrid. You can only talk about what’s in front of you, and what’s in front of Liverpool right now in Real Madrid is a team that is way better than them.

“Yes, they’re at home and they have to try and get some advantage through that, but you’ve got to produce when you’re on the field, and Liverpool defensively have been way, way off producing anything.”

Anfield factor could inspire Liverpool to claim a positive result

When Real Madrid came to Anfield last season, the Reds were in the midst of a seven-match winning run during which they produced some of their best performances of a triumphant campaign.

Although the win over Aston Villa has calmed the waters a bit, Arne Slot’s side are in nowhere near as strong nick as they had been on the occasion of Los Blancos’ previous visit 12 months ago, and the form book would mark Alonso’s team as clear favourites.

However, nothing gets Anfield going quite like a titanic Champions League showdown against a European giant, and as unquantifiable and clichéd as it might sound, that factor could genuinely boost Liverpool’s chances of claiming a positive result tonight.

It goes without saying that the Reds’ defence will need to be at their strongest if they’re to thwart Mbappe, who doesn’t have fond memories of L4, having had a penalty saved and been floored by Conor Bradley when he was here last November.

Nicol isn’t overly optimistic about LFC’s chances of getting a result, but we’re confident that the Merseysiders will rise to the occasion and come away with at least a hard-earned point, building further momentum ahead of the visit to Manchester City next weekend.