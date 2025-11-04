Watch the message Alexis Mac Allister sent Trent instantly after Liverpool goal

(Photos by Carl Recine & Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister appeared to send a cheeky message to Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring against Real Madrid.

The Argentine registered the only goal of the clash – heading in Dominik Szoboszlai’s free-kick – in the 61st minute of action at Anfield.

The Merseysiders were facing Xabi Alonso’s men in the Champions League league stage following a 5-1 win over Frankfurt in Germany.

Alexis Mac Allister references Trent Alexander-Arnold celebration

Mac Allister rubbed salt in the wound for one former Liverpool FC employee as he registered the sole goal of the night on Tuesday evening.

Immediately after putting the Reds ahead at L4, our number 10 made a familiar gesture with his hands, which appeared to be directed at an already tormented Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As shown in the above image shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Argentine international can be clearly seen replicating his former teammate’s goal celebration from his Liverpool days.

All tongue in cheek, of course, and nothing sinister from the World Cup-winning midfielder.

And it’s sure to have gone down well with the Anfield faithful

How did Mac Allister perform against Real Madrid?

What wasn’t there to like about Mac Allister’s match-winning performance against Real Madrid?

A goal scored against the La Liga-dwelling side meant the footballer received a reasonable rating (7.6/10) from Sofascore. That said, we’d argue that was an outing deserving of a much higher score!

Alexis Mac Allister stats vs Real Madrid 1 goal 32/35 passes completed 4 shots 52 touches 1/1 dribble(s) completed 3/3 tackles won 4/8 ground duels won 1/2 aerial duels won 2 recoveries 1 interception

* Alexis Mac Allister’s stats during Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League (Sofascore)

That’s a very solid all-round display in the middle of the park from the former Brighton man!

Alexis Mac Allister delivered when required (despite his smaller frame!) and did not once shirk his defensive duties.

It was one part of a three-man midfield display that demonstrated what Liverpool have been missing for large parts of the 2025/26 season.

